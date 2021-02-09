G League Names Maine's Eubanks as Executive of the Year

The NBA G League announced Tuesday that Maine Red Claws President Dajuan Eubanks was named G League Team Executive of the Year.

Eubanks, who has been with the organization since its inception in 2009, has served as the team’s president since 2014. Under his leadership this past season, the Red Claws logged the league’s third-best record at 28-14 while playing a key role in developing Celtics two-way players Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall. The team was poised to make a run at the organization’s first championship banner prior to the pandemic cutting the season short.

From a business perspective, the franchise sold out 16 of its 19 home games and played to 97 percent capacity overall at home – a 30 percent increase from the previous season. Meanwhile, Eubanks helped the Red Claws to galvanize the community in Maine to create change off the court through multiple impactful initiatives.

Eubanks called it “an honor” to receive the award Tuesday, particularly since it is voted on by the league’s 28 team presidents. He also made sure to credit his staff and the Boston Celtics for their roles in helping the Red Claws to accomplish so much this past season.

“I don’t receive this award if I do not have a strong team supporting me,” Eubanks told Celtics.com. “And that team is not only here local with the Maine Red Claws, but also through our acquisition by the Boston Celtics. If I didn’t have the support or the resources to do the things that we were able to do during the ‘19-20 season, this award wouldn’t be given to me.”

The Celtics agreed to acquire the Red Claws in October of 2019. Eubanks has worked closely with Boston’s team president, Rich Gotham, ever since. Gotham applauded Eubanks’ efforts Tuesday.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Dajuan and his team at the Red Claws,” Gotham stated. “We’re proud to see him recognized for leading the team to new heights both on and off the court.”

The partnership between the two teams has changed the game for Eubanks and the Red Claws, as he outlined to Celtics.com. Maine now has far more resources at its disposal to accomplish its goals on and off the court. Just as important, Eubanks noted, he has been able to funnel one defining message down to his organization from the top of the Celtics.

“It aligns directly with what the Celtics are all about: winning, baby! It’s all about winning,” he said in his typical enthusiastic voice. “The business is winning, and that’s one thing I enjoy about coming together with Rich and the organization overall, is the fact that it’s simple from the top down: the business is winning championships.”

While Maine was not afforded the opportunity to play for a championship this past season due to the pandemic, Eubanks said there is plenty to be excited about with regard to the organization’s future.

“I think as we roll out for the ‘21-22 season and beyond, you will see more of the attributes and the opportunities that exist with our (Celtics and Red Claws) organizations coming together as one by leveraging those resources and bringing those resources toward the communities here in Maine,” he said. “So I think that’s the biggest thing that I’m most excited about is the fact that I think the people that are here in Maine are really going to truly see what it means to be a part of the Celtics organization, wholly.”

Eubanks’ excitement for the future is neither new, nor surprising. Anyone who has met him or interacted with him knows that he exudes nothing but positive energy. He attacks each day by loving his job and by loving his community, and that love consistently breeds positive results for his organization.

“My energy and my enthusiasm and my excitement around the team comes from just being a part of this community and seeing how they’ve embraced our brand, and they embraced our brand from the beginning like no other that I would have ever anticipated to do so,” Eubanks said. “I’m driven by that, and then of course, personally, I always want to be the best at what I do.”

As of today, Eubanks officially accomplished that goal. He is officially the G League’s Team Executive of the Year, an honor which he has rightfully earned.