New-Look Celtics Looking Forward to Fresh Start

CANTON, Massachusetts – Being back under the Auerbach Center roof this past week, playing 5-on-5 with new faces and old, has been a reinvigorating experience for the Boston Celtics. To them, it has been like flipping a page and penning the start of a new chapter, after coming up short of their goals last season.

With a clean slate comes a feeling of eagerness, which was undeniably the strongest collective emotion displayed Monday afternoon at the team’s annual Media Day event in Canton, Massachusetts.

“Everybody feels good to be back here together,” sixth-year guard Marcus Smart stated from a podium at High Output Boston. “We love playing basketball and basketball is something that puts us at ease. It’s a fresh start for us.”

The fresh start really began this summer, as each player began to digest and grow from the adversities and frustrations of the 2018-19 season, which ended with a second-round postseason exit against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think you learn that nothing is given to you in this league,” Gordon Hayward reflected of last season. “A lot of people just handed us the trip to the Finals and to walk our way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and obviously that didn't happen. Certainly there’s a lot more to basketball than kind of looking at who is on the team. Some of the intangible things we didn’t do as good of a job last year, but individually each one of us probably had a lot to think about this summer, and a lot to learn from what we can all do better.”

Through reflection, Jayson Tatum was able to pull the positives out of last season in order to move forward.

“The best thing about what happened last year, it was just a teaching experience,” the 21-year-old wing said. “Especially for me, being young in my second year, it was something I can look back on and ask myself what I could have done better and try to apply it to this coming up season. You can’t change what happened in the past. You can only worry about what’s next.”

Added Hayward, “Certainly, I used that as motivation for myself to be a lot better player in this offseason as I got my work in. But I think we’re all looking forward to this season, sort of a fresh-start feel. You sort of have that every season, but we have a lot of new faces and a lot of younger guys, so we’re all looking forward to it.”

With new faces, come new mindsets and approaches to the daily grind. Three-time All-Star Kemba Walker, in particular, will be one to freshen things up inside the Celtics locker room.

Boston’s new point guard plans to bring a lead-by-example approach into locker room, and he hopes to band this group together as a tight-knit unit.

“I want the camaraderie to be super high,” Walker stated. “I want us to have great chemistry as a team because it will translate on the court into wins.”

“We have very high-character guys,” he continued. “Guys who want to win, guys who want to get better, and guys who are just great people – who are really easy to get along with. And those are the kind of guys you need in the locker room.”

C’s Coach Brad Stevens already senses such positive vibes around the group.

“I like this team. I like their work ethic,” Stevens said. “They’ve done a great job of earning the right to practice well, to start a season well, but there’s a lot of things ahead and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

The C’s will get to further test their work ethic Tuesday, as they are set to officially begin training camp at the Auerbach Center. From that point until the start of the regular season, the new-look team should learn a great deal about itself.

“Our focus over the next few weeks is getting ready to play with the right effort and togetherness, and that’s it,” Stevens said looking ahead. “I think that at the end of the day, that will give us a chance to be the best version of ourselves, and obviously at the end of the season, that’s what you want to be able to point to.”

As for the beginning of the season, the Celtics couldn’t be more eager to get on with it.

“I’m super excited,” said Tatum. “It’s a fresh start. The new season came around quick and it’s a new team, new year, new guys. Everybody is excited for tomorrow so we can start practice.”