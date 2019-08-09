Enes Kanter's Top 5 Career Performances

BOSTON – A low-post scoring machine, an elite rebounder and a supportive veteran leader. The Boston Celtics this season will be getting all of the above out of 27-year-old center Enes Kanter, whom they signed last month to help fortify their frontcourt. As a preview of what the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Turkish big man is capable of providing the C’s on any given game night, we’ve compiled a countdown of the top performances that he’s produced throughout his eight-year NBA career.

5. Nov. 25, 2018 at Memphis

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 40:51 9-16 0-1 3-6 +9 6 20 26 3 4 0 2 0 21

Here's what happened...

At times, Kanter has such a commanding presence under the basket that it’s not even worth battling him for rebounds. Nov. 25, 2018 was one of those nights, as he corralled a career-high 26 boards during a 103-98 Knicks win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Kanter grabbed 19 more rebounds than any other participant, finishing with 20 boards on the defensive end and six on the offensive end. He also tallied 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, all while dishing out three assists. The effort included one of the most dominant quarters of Kanter’s life, as he put up 14 points and 11 rebounds during the third frame, which helped New York go on a 23-6 run to erase a 13-point Grizzlies lead. The 26 boards was tied for the second-highest rebounding tally in the league last season, behind only Karl Anthony-Towns’ 27-rebound performance on Jan. 12. By the way, no Celtics player has collected at least 26 rebounds in a game since Dave Cowens grabbed 27 on March 21, 1976.

4. April 1, 2015 vs. Dallas

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 38:22 9-13 1-1 11-12 -7 5 11 16 1 1 0 0 1 30

Here's what happened...

Kanter wasn’t fooling around on April 1, 2015, as he tallied the first 30-point game of his career against the Dallas Mavericks. The Oklahoma City Thunder center opened up the game with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting during the first quarter alone and had 20 by halftime. While battling a physical Mavs defense, Kanter managed to shoot 8-of-12 from inside the arc, 1-of-1 from outside the arc and a tied career-best mark from the free-throw line, where he shot 11-of-12. Per usual, Kanter was also was a force on the glass, as he snagged a game-high 16 rebounds during OKC’s 135-131 loss. He added one assist and one blocked shot, all while playing 38 minutes of turnover-free basketball.

3. Dec. 25, 2017 vs. Philadelphia

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 35:58 12-21 0-0 7-8 +3 11 11 22 1 3 0 2 0 31

Here's what happened...

Corralling 11 rebounds in a game is an impressive individual feat in itself. Grabbing 11 rebounds on either end of the court in the same game is downright phenomenal. Kanter accomplished just that on Christmas of 2017, as his Knicks went up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Kanter out-battled Embiid 22-16 on the glass, while also out-scoring Philly’s star big man 31-25. The 11 offensive rebounds, which included eight during the second half, represented a career high for the veteran big man, who logged his second career 30-20 game despite his Knicks falling, 103-98. Kanter’s prowess on the offensive glass in this game was no fluke; he has finished among the top three in offensive rebounding percentage during each of the past five seasons, while twice owning the No. 1 rate in the league.

2. Nov. 5, 2018 vs. Chicago

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 40:57 8-14 0-1 7-8 +7 9 15 24 7 2 1 4 0 23

Here's what happened...

For decades, Charles Barkley had been the only player in NBA history to log at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists off the bench in a single game. That was until Enes Kanter came along on Nov. 5, 2018 with a 23-point, 24-rebound, seven-assist reserve effort during an overtime thriller against the Chicago Bulls. The 24 boards and seven dimes both represented career highs for Kanter at the time, and the performance also marked the fifth of six 20-20 games of his career. The effort would have been all the sweeter if Zach Lavine hadn’t knocked down the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds remaining in OT, but Kanter still walked out of Madison Square Garden with a piece of history attached to his name.

1. April 6, 2016 at Portland

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 35:39 13-18 1-1 6-7 +10 9 11 20 0 3 1 1 1 33

Here's what happened....

Kanter spent the first 78 games of the 2015-16 season with Oklahoma City’s second unit, but on April 6, 2016 against Portland, he finally earned the nod from coach Billy Donovan to enter the starting rotation. It was a decision that Donovan would not regret, as the eager, 23-year-old center went on to produce what still stands as the most dominant performance of his career. Kanter tallied a career-high 33 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting from the free-throw line against his future Trail Blazers squad. He added 20 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end, to go along with one steal, one block and just one turnover during 36 minutes of action. Kanter’s 12-point, seven-rebound fourth quarter nearly allowed the Thunder to storm back from a 23-point deficit, but Portland managed to hold on for a 120-115 win on its home court. Despite his team falling short, Kanter finished with a plus-10 rating in what marked the first of two 30-20 games of his career.