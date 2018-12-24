C's Come Together After Meeting, Deliver Inspiring Win over Hornets

BOSTON – NBC Sports Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin typically interviews an individual Celtics player on the court after each game. Her player of choice following Sunday night’s 119-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets was Kyrie Irving.

But on this occasion, he wasn’t alone.

Also standing in front of the camera, with one arm draped over Irving’s shoulder, was Jayson Tatum, who remained by his teammate’s side, gazing down upon him with brotherly admiration, for the entire length of the interview.

The first question directed toward Irving was about his personal impact on the game – having led the C’s out of the gate with 17 of his game-high 25 points during the first quarter – as well as the overall team response following a three-game losing skid.

Irving glanced up at Tatum with a grin, before replying rhetorically, “Hey, what’s one man in basketball?”

He paused briefly before answering his own question. “Absolutely nothing. I absolutely needed my teammates tonight just to really show ourselves what we’re made of and what we can consistently be.”

Tatum, whose Celtics dished out 30 assists on 42 field goals Sunday night, nodded along in agreement as Irving delivered his response. For that response was the basis of the team’s lengthy, two-part meeting that had taken place during the two days prior.

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks by double digits at home Friday night, the C’s met inside their locker room at TD Garden for nearly 40 minutes to discuss their recent inconsistencies and to come up with a solution for all of them to get on the same page.

It was such an impactful meeting that the players and coaches decided to pick up the conversation again the next day, as they re-opened the dialogue for another 90 minutes at the team’s practice facility in Brighton Saturday afternoon.

Whether or not that conversation is what sparked the Celtics to turn things around for a dominant win Sunday night is open to interpretation. What’s undebatable is that the discussion left a positive, lasting impression on the team, one of which will serve as inspiration moving forward.

“The whole deal was really well-intentioned,” Stevens said in retrospect of the meeting after Sunday night’s game. “We’ll look back on it as a great experience, because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just being really transparent, young human beings, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of. So, whether that affects how the ball goes in or not, how much looser you look on the bench, I don’t know. But it was a good experience, and I think that that’s part of a team’s journey.”

Irving felt that the meeting was a great bonding experience for the team. It enabled everyone to connect on an emotional level, which in turn allowed them to build team morale.

“You have to really open yourself up to communicating with these guys, and them communicating with you, and telling them how they feel about their roles, and us just being open to fixing things and helping one another rather than just allowing outside influences to dictate how you feel about your role," Irving told reporters inside the Celtics locker room Sunday night. “Everybody else from the outside: ‘You’re supposed to be this young, great player. You’re supposed to be averaging this.’ But no one here is in the locker room except for us. So, you guys don’t know what every day is like for us. A young guy coming in like Terry (Rozier), playing behind me. And (Jaylen Brown) and (Tatum). And Gordon (Hayward) going to the bench, and what that does mentally. And Gordon coming off an injury. Like, they talk about it, but you never know what they’re really feeling. So, I’m just glad that we can have that open dialogue now where we can just figure it out and know what the big picture is.”

The big picture is that they are nothing without each other, because a team’s success cannot hinge upon individual accomplishments.

The Celtics understand that notion, and they proved it Sunday night by producing one of their best all-around wins of the season.

It showed that they are at their best when they are in it together, side by side, for one and for all.