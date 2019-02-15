Tatum Thrilled to Play for Coach Kyrie in Rising Stars Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Jayson Tatum won’t be the only Celtic participating in Friday night’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge in Charlotte. Joining the 20-year-old wing on the sideline at Spectrum Center will be his coach.

No, not coach Brad Stevens. Coach Kyrie Irving.

Irving was selected as the honorary coach of Team USA, giving his understudy extra reason to look forward to the tip-off event of All-Star Weekend.

“I’m going to tell him how much time I’m playing and when I come out… if I come out,” Tatum joked Friday morning ahead of Rising Stars practice at Bojangles Coliseum.

Though, in all seriousness, Tatum believes that Irving is the perfect player to fill the role of an honorary coach. As an avid scout of high-school talent during his free time, Irving knows the tendencies of these young stars as well as any other player in the NBA.

“He’s a smart basketball player,” Tatum said of Irving, who will also represent Boston as the starting point guard for Team LeBron in Sunday’s All-Star Game. “He knows how to play basketball. He watches the game. So, he knows how to put the right guys out there.”

From a personal standpoint, Tatum has learned a great deal from Irving during his first year and a half in the league. The young star is constantly picking Irving’s brain, attaining wisdom from his elder teammate on a daily basis.

“The biggest thing I’ve picked up from Kyrie is probably just watching how he conducts himself,” Tatum said. “How he comes into work every day and continues to be one of the best players in the league for a reason. And it’s not by accident, he works at it, and he’s super committed.”

As for Friday night, Tatum will be committed to putting on a show alongside his fellow rising stars.

It will mark Tatum’s second straight year participating in the event, having put forth a 15-point, four-rebound, two-assist, two-steal, one-block effort last February at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. This time around, however, Tatum notes that he feels much more poised and comfortable on the big stage compared to when he was a rookie.

“The first year I was just super excited, super nervous,” Tatum explained. “I was still star struck seeing all the other guys in the league. And now, this year, I’m a lot more relaxed and calm.”

Playing relaxed and calm also reflects how Tatum has looked throughout his sophomore season. He enters the All-Star break as Boston’s second-leading scorer, averging 16.5 points per game, while also contributing career-bests of 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Those stellar numbers are what ultimately led the young stud to earn another appearance in the Rising Stars showcase. On top of that, Tatum will also appear in Saturday night’s Taco Bell Skills challenge, where he will dribble, pass and shoot his way through an obstacle course, while competing against some of the most talented players in the league.

Above all, Tatum just wants to make sure he takes in the experience and enjoys the unique, All-Star atmosphere.

“I look at this weekend to have fun,” Tatum said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s about being surrounded by the other good players in the league and just having a great time.”

Having Irving on the sideline as his coach and cheerleader Friday night should make the experience all the more enjoyable for the Celtics’ rising star.