Tatum Soars Even Farther in 2nd Rising Stars Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Jayson Tatum looked every bit the part of a rising star Friday night, as he helped lead Team USA to a 161-144 win over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The sophomore Celtics wing poured in 30 points, corralled a game-high nine rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged two steals, all during 26 minutes of turnover-free action in the tip-off event of All-Star Weekend.

Tatum doubled his scoring outpour from last year’s performance when he tallied 15 points in the same number of minutes as a rookie. This time around, he looked like a complete natural in a scoring role for Team USA, finishing just five points shy of Jaylen Brown’s franchise event-record of 35 points that was established last February.

“Last year I was a little nervous, but this year I wasn’t nervous at all,” explained Tatum, who knocked down 12-of-24 from the field, including 6-of-14 from long distance. “I knew what to expect.”

It sure looked like it, as Tatum started off on a high note, grabbing the opening tip-off and scoring the first bucket just eight seconds into the game.

The 20-year-old was held scoreless from that point until midway through the second frame, but from there he went on an absolute tear.

Tatum erupted for 14 points during the final 5:04 before halftime, which included four of his game-high-tying six 3-point makes. Three of those triples came within a 58-second span, as Team USA sensed his surge and kept feeding him the ball.

“I was just out there having some fun, getting some shots up,” Tatum later recalled of that particular stretch. “I saw one go through, so I shot it again.”

Tatum’s scorching finish to the second quarter allowed Team USA to head into halftime with an 83-71 lead.

Following the break, Tatum kept his fire going by showing off his wide variety of scoring skills. His first bucket of the third frame was a cutting, rim-rattling dunk, which was followed immediately by another trey. He then closed out the quarter by teaming up with Sacramento Kings guard D’Aaron Fox for an alley-oop jam, which Fox delivered to Tatum on a pass high off the glass.

Tatum dropped three more buckets during the fourth quarter – a driving layup, a mid-range fadeaway to beat the shot clock buzzer, and a 3-pointer with 35.7 seconds remaining in the game. The latter basket, he says, was the highlight of his night, as he caught the ball while standing wide-open in the left corner, took two dribbles, wiped the sweat off his shooting hand and did a little shimmy, before drilling the shot and bending down to high-five a young fan on the sideline.

Tatum concluded the night just five points shy of the game’s Most Valuable Player, Kyle Kuzma, though Tatum finished with three more rebounds, one more assist and two more steals than the Lakers forward.

While he fell just short of earning MVP honors, it was still a thrilling experience for Tatum. Part of the excitement included getting the opportunity to play under the tutelage of Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving, who served as Team USA’s honorary coach two nights before taking the big stage as the starting point guard for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.

Irving played the part well, as he paced the sidelines during the entire game, not sitting down once, all while barking out advice and dishing praise to his young peers.

“First game coaching in the NBA, he got a win,” Tatum said when asked to review Irving’s coaching performance. "So, not too bad.”

It wasn’t too bad of a night for Tatum either, as he showed off his potential to the world, proving that he truly is rising toward NBA stardom.