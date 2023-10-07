Brown, Holiday Sharpening Each Other at Camp

BOSTON – Jaylen Brown gave Jrue Holiday a special welcome during the latter’s first Celtics practice earlier this week.

We’re not talking about a handshake or a hug or fresh-baked goods. No, JB gave Holiday a proper Boston welcome.

“I wanted to go after him a little bit,” Brown recalled with a smile Saturday afternoon. “Fresh, new to the city. Welcome him to the team. So that’s the best way to do it.”

Brown got physical with Holiday right from the jump, testing the veteran point guard’s resiliency. Never one to shy away from a physical challenge, Holiday gave it right back, setting the tone for what’s been described as one of the more intense practices in recent memory at Auerbach Center.

One play in particular generated a buzz around the gym where Brown was going full steam ahead on a fast break and Holiday tracked him down to the 3-point arc, threw his body in front, and stopped the locomotive on a dime.

“We were marveling at the play,” Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca later relayed at Holiday’s introductory press conference. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen Jaylen Brown be stopped going to the hoop with a full head of steam and he just ran right into Jrue. And that was it. It was incredible. One of the most incredible things I’ve seen in practice.”

Holiday is no stranger to bodying up against Brown. The two have had several showdowns over the course of their respective careers, and Brown has always viewed Holiday as “one of the stronger guards in the league.”

Holiday, meanwhile, says Brown is “one of the best players that I have played against in my life, one of the hardest ones to guard.” That’s coming from a player who has earned five consecutive All-Defense selections, including three First-Team nods.

“We've had some battles,” said Holiday. “I feel like he knows my competitive nature. He knows I don't back down from anybody. And with somebody that can dish it out, I can dish it right back. So I think just from just based off of experience, he knows that the energy and the competitiveness that I'm going to bring on a night-in and night-out basis is going to be something that you can always count on me to do.”

Bringing that type of competitiveness into a practice environment should help set the tone for the games.

Holiday believes, “That competitive nature in practice, in training camp, throughout the year, competing against each other like that, knowing that I know his tendencies, he knows mine, to be able to go at each other like that consistently, I think just makes us better.”

Coming off his first All-NBA season, this is just the type of practice partner that Brown could benefit from to help take his game to a higher level. And now that he’s given Holiday a proper welcome to the team, it’s time to get to work.