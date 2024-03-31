C's Log Best Defensive 2nd Half of Season in Bounce-Back Win in NOLA

Kristaps Porzingis didn’t like how he and the Celtics played earlier this week in Atlanta, where they surrendered 120-plus points in consecutive games for the first time in over two months.

Saturday night was all about redemption in New Orleans.

Facing off against the toughest opposition of its six-game road trip, Boston bounced back with a 104-92 win at Smoothie King Center, representing its fourth-fewest points allowed all season.

The C's also logged their best defensive second half (35 points allowed) in over a year, and their best defensive quarter (11 points allowed in the third) in nearly two and a half years.

Porzingis was at the forefront of that effort, corralling game highs of 10 defensive rebounds, four blocks, and two steals, while also scoring 19 points on the offensive end.

“We want to be a hungry team no matter what,” Porzingis said after the game in his walk-off interview with NBC Sports Boston. “Back-to-back losses to Atlanta, that’s not our DNA. It just didn’t sit right with us. We came out here tonight and got us a dub.”

At first, things weren’t looking great for the Celtics as they fell behind 34-23 in the first quarter. However, they experienced a 33-point swing from late in the first to early in the fourth, outscoring the Pelicans, 69-36.

Boston grabbed its first lead of the game on Derrick White’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and never trailed again.

“We just knew we couldn’t be in cruise control,” Porzingis said of Boston flipping the momentum. “These teams are hungry. They need wins. Maybe at this point of the season, we don’t need them as much, but still, we want to come out here and compete at a high level every night. Once we hit another gear, the game just flipped.”

Boston's defense was nearly flawless during the third quarter, holding New Orleans to 11 points on 4-of-23 shooting from the field. The last time the C’s held an opponent to such a low-scoring quarter was Nov. 13, 2021 in Cleveland, where they held the Cavaliers to a nine-point first frame.

Porzingis was masterful throughout this quarter, helping to limit Zion Williamson to an 0-for-5 shooting effort after the Pelicans star had shot 6-for-8 in the first half.

KP logged a steal and two blocks against Williamson in the third period alone. Those two blocks came one after another during one tremendous defensive possession early in the frame.

The only area in which Porzingis struggled was shooting the 3-ball; he went 1-for-6 beyond the arc, while the other four starters each made three triples at a 50 percent clip or better.

However, KP affected the game in several other areas, especially on the defensive end.