Mazzulla Hits Century Win Mark as C's Beat Nets by Half a Century

BOSTON – After wrapping up his pre-All-Star break message inside the Celtics’ locker room Wednesday night, Joe Mazzulla asked his players if there was anything else they’d like to add before heading their separate ways.

“Yeah,” Jayson Tatum said, as he stood up from his locker in the corner and walked toward his coach while holding the game ball from their 136-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

“Congratulations, 100th win tonight,” he said before passing the ball over to Mazzulla and wrapping him up in a hug.

With 100 wins in his first 137 tries, Mazzulla became the fourth-fastest coach to reach the century mark, trailing only Steve Kerr, Tom Thibedeau, and Avery Johnson. He also currently owns by far the highest winning percentage in league history among coaches with at least 100 wins at .730. He and Phil Jackson (.704) are the only coaches who have averaged at least seven wins every 10 games.

Mazzulla is never one to bask in an individual accomplishment, but he did recognize and appreciate the significance of reaching 100 so quickly as a product of shared team success over the last season and a half.

“I told the guys, I think it’s something to be proud of, something to be grateful for, and I think it’s a testament to the people you have around you,” said Mazzulla, the youngest coach in the league at 35 years old. “I think in a business where individual success is highly talked about on a nightly basis, the box scores and stuff like that, to have a group of people that you can share your success with is important.

“It really starts with the players, and I always tell them, I can't be who I am if they don't let me and I appreciate that. That's a gift in coaching, you can always be in a situation where you don't have empowerment, or you don't have guys that allow you to be yourself. It's an important gift that the players give me, and they give it to each other. And I think that's important for us to continue to grow. So I'm grateful for that.”

It felt somewhat fitting that the century win came on a night when his team beat the opposition by half a century. It was the fifth-largest win in franchise history and the only one by exactly 50 points.

Derrick White was the star of the night with 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists while posting an absurd plus/minus of plus-44 in just under 28 minutes of action. Jayson Tatum added 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 28 minutes. Kristaps Porzingis logged 15 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes. Sam Hauser, starting in place of Jaylen Brown, put up 14 points and five rebounds with a plus-40. And Payton Pritchard came off the bench for a season-high 28 points while shooting 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

What a way to enter the All-Star break, not just winning by 50, but by winning six straight, improving to 43-12 on the season, and maintaining a six-game cushion as the East’s No. 1 seed.

The players deserve so much credit for getting the team to this point, but so does the head coach.

“I think people don’t see who he really is and how he coaches, and it’s easy to not give him the credit because of the talent we have,” said Porzingis. “But he deserves a lot of credit.”