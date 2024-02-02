Jaylen Brown Grateful to Earn Third All-Star Nod

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics saw their All-Star representation double on Thursday night, as the NBA announced Jaylen Brown as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.

This marks the second straight season, and third overall, that Brown has been named an All-Star. He’ll be joining Jayson Tatum, named an East starter last week, later this month in Indianapolis.

“Anytime you get some type of recognition, there’s a humility standpoint that’s attached to it,” Brown said of the honor following Thursday night’s 114-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “But all the people who supported me, all the people who’ve been in the trenches through the ups and through the downs – Team JB – I just want to appreciate them, all the ones that have been supporting me on this journey.”

Those supporters got to show their love during Thursday’s game, showering Brown with a standing ovation as his All-Star selection was announced over the TD Garden public address system midway through the first quarter.

Brown, in his eighth season, is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3-point range.

Two numbers that stand out there are his assists and his field-goal percentage, which are both career highs.

Brown has taken strides as a facilitator this season. His playmaking with Kristaps Porzingis in particular has stood out, as their connection has helped Porzingis make a seamless transition into Boston’s offensive system.

While his assists are up, Brown’s turnovers are down. He’s averaging just 2.4 turnovers per game and his turnover percentage of 10.8 percent is the lowest it has been since the 2018-19 season, which was before Brown started taking more control as a playmaker.

Brown’s shooting percentage is noteworthy because it emphasizes how he is scoring the ball more efficiently than ever, which overshadows the fact that his overall scoring production is down. The only reason he’s scoring fewer points is because he is attempting fewer shots since there are more offensive weapons around him this season with the additions of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Brown has willingly sacrificed some of his scoring in order to help the Celtics maximize their offensive potential, and his teammates have taken notice. Porzingis spoke on Brown’s sacrifice after Brown logged a 13-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on Jan. 13 in Houston.

“It speaks about his leadership,” said Porzingis. “He understands that he doesn’t need to score 30 every night. He can have this kind of night where he’s not making all the shots, but just making those passes, making those reads for his teammates.”

Now, he’ll get to join one of those teammates on basketball’s most spectacular stage.

Last season, Brown and Tatum were the stars of the show. Everyone remembers Tatum’s All-Star Game record 55-point performance, which earned him MVP honors as part of Team Giannis’ win. On the other side, Brown was the most impactful player for Team LeBron, logging a team-high 35 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.