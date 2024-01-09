Pacers Edge C’s Despite Brown’s Season-High Scoring Effort

Jaylen Brown logged his best scoring performance of the season Monday night. Unfortunately, it came on a rare occasion when Boston’s defense was not up to par.

JB dropped a season-high 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting from the field at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. But on the other end, the highest-scoring team in the NBA did its thing against the league’s No. 2 defense, as the Pacers edged Boston, 133-131.

We’ll lead with the good: Brown was phenomenal on a night when the Celtics needed him to be.

JB had some extra weight on his shoulders, due to the absence of Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain management), and he carried that burden all night long. He was extremely efficient inside the paint, where he scored a season-best 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting. He also had a strong performance from long range, where he shot 3-of-4.

It marked the 10th 40-point game of Brown's career, including the postseason. He is one of only five players in Celtics history to reach double-figures in 40-point games, along with Larry Bird (52), Tatum (27), Paul Pierce (24), and John Havlicek (17).

“He stepped up,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Brown. “I thought he didn’t force anything. Forty points on 26 shots, he was efficient. Thought he let the game come to him, scored in many different ways. But we all have to be better on defense.”

Mazzulla aims to limit his opponents to 25-point quarters, but the C’s were 0-for-4 on this night. Indy scored 33 in the first, 26 in the second, a backbreaking 44 in the third, and 30 in the fourth. All of that added together made Indiana the first team to score more than 130 points against the Celtics in a non-overtime game since Oklahoma City's 150-point outpour on Jan. 3, 2023 – almost exactly a year prior.

The Pacers also played the entire second half without their superstar, Tyrese Haliburton, who left the game with 3:10 left in the second quarter after injuring his hamstring. Though, Indy has the luxury of owning by far the highest-scoring bench in the league. And its second unit lived up to its status by producing 75 points, including a team-high 26 from Benedict Mathurin.

Despite the loss, the Celtics experienced only one quarter in which they were outscored: the third. That has generally been their most difficult frame of the season, and that’s something the team needs to work on, says Jrue Holiday.

“Common thread, it’s usually the third quarter,” said Holiday, who logged 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists. “No matter who’s out there, there’s sometimes in those thirds where – in the first (half), we just start off so well, and our energy is up and we’re really physical, and then in that third, we don’t come out the way we’re supposed to. So it’s something we have to take care of.”