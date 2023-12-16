Down 3 Bigs, C’s Still Win Big Over Orlando

BOSTON – Missing their top three bigs turned out to be not a big problem at all for the Boston Celtics Friday night, as they downed the Orlando Magic, 128-111, on the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando entered the night with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 16-7. It had also beaten Boston in four consecutive matchups, including a 113-96 beatdown on Nov. 24, the most lopsided loss of the season for the C’s.

Finally, Boston solved the Magic's tricks, despite being without Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet.

Of the team’s league-leading 19 wins, Jaylen Brown believes this was the most impressive of them all.

“We had a bunch of guys out on a back-to-back against a team that had been kicking our ass the last four times that we played. So I think this was the biggest game so far.”

Orlando had a massive advantage in size and physicality, so Boston countered with its speed. The Celtics were moving non-stop – both their bodies and the ball – leading to their second-most assists of the season with 31, and a season-high in steals with 14.

“I just feel we played with a better tempo tonight,” said Payton Pritchard, whose “fastpp” nickname fit the occasion. “We just played up and down faster, used our speed, especially with having KP out, Al and Luke. So we had to play fast and use our advantages there. It just led to easy baskets, guys getting wide-open looks.”

Boston had six different players score in double-digits, as well as six players who dished out at least four assists. And there were so many layers to the contributions it received.

The team had its usual high-volume producers:

Jayson Tatum – 30 points, six rebounds, four assists

Derrick White – 19 points four rebounds, eight assists, four steals

Jaylen Brown – 18 points, three rebounds, four assists

Jrue Holiday – six points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals

Then there were the typical bench guys who often step up:

Payton Pritchard – 21 points (season-high), six 3-pointers, five assists

Sam Hauser – 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals (career-high)

And finally, there were the role players who truly rose to the occasion:

Oshae Brissett – 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting (season-high)

Lamar Stevens – eight points, three rebounds, two steals, one block (all season-highs)

Neemias Queta – four points, three rebounds, three blocks (season-high)

“Next-guy-up mentality,” said Brown. “That’s it. A lot of guys put in a lot of work behind closed doors. So it’s great for them when they get their opportunity they come out and they ball. Payton, Sam elevated their roles a little bit more. Oshae, Lamar, their contributions just get thrown right in there and they play hard and play well. It was big. That was a good team win.”

It was also the 13th win that this team has had at home in as many tries. The last – and only other – Celtics team to start a season 13-0 at home was in 1957-58 when a sophomore Bill Russell got them off to an 18-0 start at Boston Garden.