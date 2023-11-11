Pritchard’s Hustle Shines Through as C’s Grab First IST Win

BOSTON – Boston’s stars were out in full force for its first In-Season Tournament game Friday night. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 51 points. Jrue Holiday came one assist shy of a triple-double. And Kristaps Porzingis’ presence in the paint against a small-ball Brooklyn Nets lineup opened the door for his teammates to score.

The unsung hero of the 121-107 win, however, was Payton Pritchard.

“He changed the game for us tonight,” said head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Pritchard came off the bench and tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 30-plus minutes of turnover-free action, which were filled with hustle plays.

Four of Pritchard’s rebounds came on the offensive end, tying a career-high in that category. Those four offensive rebounds led to eight second-chance points, five of which Pritchard scored himself.

Not bad for a 6-foot-1 point guard.

“Payton just brings a different energy to the game,” said Jaylen Brown, who led all scorers with 28 points. “He’ll pick up full court, he hits tough shots, he can hit shots from the parking lot if you let him, and he’s also a great offensive rebounder.”

It was an excellent offensive-rebounding night in general for the Celtics, who grabbed a season-high of 17 in that department. Thirteen of those boards came from the bench unit, including six from Luke Kornet. All of that extra effort on the offensive glass led to a season-best 29 second-chance points for Boston, the fourth-highest total by any NBA team this season.

On top of his hustle-play contributions, Pritchard also snapped out of a rough shooting skid. He opened the night by making 2-of-3 from long range after shooting 0-for-11 from the field in his previous three outings.

"I think it started messing with me mentally a little bit,” Pritchard said of his prior struggles. “But then I went back to what made me a great shooter in the first place, so I just dialed it back into that. It's kind of just a mental game. It starts to kind of affect you, you start second-guessing shots. But at the end of the day, you put in too much work, and I believe in myself."

His teammates believe in him, too.

“I think every shooter and every player is going to go through a shooting slump, so I think staying positive mentally and staying aggressive, taking the best shot you can is key,” said Jrue Holiday. “Knowing P, he can get to the basket and score whenever he wants to. And knowing when his 3-point shot is falling, he’s damn near unstoppable.”

The bench in general seemed unstoppable at times Friday night, particularly the trio of Pritchard, Kornet, and Sam Hauser. Those three combined for 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, led by Hauser’s 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from deep.

When that group is clicking together, along with the starters, Boston is going to be a tough team to beat. And Pritchard's role as a floor general will be critical to their success.