C’s Fall Short to 76ers Despite Inspiring Last-Minute Rally

Wednesday night was a rare instance in which Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both off their games together. Even so, the Boston Celtics came just inches away from forcing overtime against the East’s top-ranked team inside one of the most hostile arenas in the NBA.

Sixers’ stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey got the better of Boston’s dynamic duo, outscoring JB and JT, 52-27, at Wells Fargo Center. Philly also held the C’s to just 40 percent shooting from the field, including 31.2 percent from 3-point range. Yet, it barely scraped by with a 106-103 win on its home court.

It marked the second straight game in which the C’s failed to shoot above 40 percent, yet for the second straight game, they still nearly got the better of a tough opponent. What that says is that this Boston team has a wide margin of error; it just needs to tighten things up a bit, which is exactly what the early part of the season is for.

When the Celtics did tighten things up toward the end of Wednesday night’s game, they were magnificent. Boston trailed 104-90 with 1:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and in a matter of 57 seconds, it reeled off 10 straight points to make it a 104-100 game. Brown and Tatum both came alive during that stretch, and they helped to cut their team’s deficit to as close as three points with the ball in their hands on the final possession.

Joe Mazzulla drew up a play in which Jrue Holiday drew two Philly defenders into the post, leaving Kristaps Porzingis wide open beyond the arc; however, Porzingis’ potential game-tying shot grazed off the front of the rim, halting a miraculous comeback attempt.

“It was a really good look,” said Porzingis after the game. “I pump-faked [Tobias Harris], but as I went into the shot, I kind of went into it as if it was a mid-range shot. I jumped a little higher – I usually don’t do that for threes. I just shot it bad and as soon as it left my hand, I thought it was short. But it was a good look, a clean look, it was a good play by Joe, and we couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Although he was a bit hard on himself after the missed shot, Porzingis is one of the last guys to blame for the loss. He was by far Boston’s top performer of the night, posting a game-high 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists. He was also a plus-eight despite the three-point loss.

Outside of Porzingis, the team shot just 26-of-72 from the field. But that didn’t stop them from grinding away until the final buzzer.

“I think we believed all the way through the end that we could win this game, even when they went up [14],” said Porzingis. “Still, I always felt like we would find a way back in this and we did. We just fell a bit short.”

Mazzulla believes it wasn’t their lack of offense, but one poor stretch of defense in the second quarter – when Philly went on a 20-5 run – that ultimately lost his team the game.

For the majority of the game, “I thought we played the right way,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we had well-balanced scoring. I thought we executed. I thought we were connected on the defensive end of the floor. When it’s two really good teams playing together, it comes down to eight to 10 possessions, and we took a few possessions off in the second quarter. Anytime you’re playing against a great team with guys like Maxey and Embiid, if you’re down 10, you’re down 15 to 18 because of their ability to make shots. I thought we stuck with it. I thought we executed.”

Despite dropping two of three on the road against a 5-2 Minnesota team and a 6-1 Philadelphia squad, the Celtics (5-2) stuck with their tough opponents and executed well for the most part.

Looking at the bigger picture, Mazzulla likes where his team is at. Plus, it’ll be nice to return home for a three-game stretch after playing five of seven on the road to start the season.