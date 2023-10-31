Brown, Tatum Combine for 69, Celtics Hex Wizards

Late last March, the Boston Celtics took a trip to Washington, D.C. for what was expected to be their easiest matchup of the final two weeks of the regular season.

Instead, the Wizards caught the C’s off guard and scorched them for a 130-111 defeat – Boston's third-most lopsided loss of the season.

But that was last year’s team.

This year’s team is coming out with a different mindset to avoid playing down to the level of their competition, and they passed their first such test Monday night back in – of all places – D.C. Following two close wins against the Knicks and Heat to open the season, the C’s were faced with their first matchup against a rebuilding squad, and they did exactly what they were supposed to do.

Boston soared out to a 42-19 lead after one quarter at Capital One Arena, where they led the Wizards by as many as 37 points, before coasting to a 126-107 victory and becoming the last undefeated Eastern Conference team standing.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points while shooting 8-of-13 from long range, Jayson Tatum added 33 points in 28 minutes, and Kristaps Porzingis shot 7-of-9 from the field in 24 minutes against his former Wizards team to help lead a dominant Celtics effort.

Before the game, Jayson Tatum said that he and his teammates sat down inside the same locker room where had they suffered their frustrating defeat seven months prior, and agreed this year’s team would have to take a different kind of mindset into such games.

“They kicked our ass,” Tatum recalled. “Brad (Beal) was out that game and we came out flat. They had a rhythm and we lost by 20. So just knowing that this is the NBA and on any given night, guys can get hot. You could not be hitting shots and things might not go the way you want. So don’t leave it up to chance. Come out and play the right way.”

Not only did the Celtics come out and play the right way from the start, but they kept their intensity high throughout.

The perfect example of that was when they opened the second quarter, leading by 23 points, and applied a full-court press to force turnovers on the first two possessions of the frame.

It was all part of the game plan, said head coach Joe Mazzulla. “I think that’s important to keep that mentality of attacking and being aggressive regardless of the score.”

Brown was largely responsible for setting Boston’s aggressive tone, as he knocked down his first four 3-point attempts during a 16-point first quarter. His 27 points before the break represented a career-high first-half output, and his seven makes from long range during that span tied the franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, joining Raef LaFrentz, Kemba Walker, and Derrick White.

Tatum kept their attack alive out of the halftime break, pouring in 17 points during the third quarter. By the end of the frame, he and Brown had combined for 69 points, the Celtics were up 108-75, and it was time for the starters to earn some well-deserved rest.

All thanks to their mindset of treating the Wizards no differently than they treated the Heat during Friday’s home opener.