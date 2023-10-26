Porzingis Logs Historic Debut in Win Over Former Team

Kristaps Porzingis’ first trip to Madison Square Garden as a Celtic reminded New York of what it's missing and gave Boston a glimpse of what it’s gaining: a sharpshooting, shot-blocking game-changer.

In a historic Celtics debut Wednesday night, Porzingis set a franchise scoring record, was a defensive monster, and knocked down the biggest shot of the game in Boston’s season-opening 108-104 win.

The 7-foot-3 power forward/center erupted for 30 points, the most ever in a Celtic debut, surpassing Dominique Wilkins’ mark of 25 points on Nov. 4, 1994, also against the Knicks.

And that’s not the only history Porzingis made.

He also became the first NBA player to log 30 points, five 3-pointers (5-for-9), and four blocked shots in a debut performance. It’s the third such stat line he’s produced in his career, which is the most of any player in NBA history.

Porzingis came out on fire, scoring 15 points in the first quarter, including three makes from long range. He and Jayson Tatum, who led the game in scoring with 34 points, combined for 25 of Boston’s 30 points in the opening frame, while the Knicks were limited to 18.

Porzingis, a perfectionist, wasn’t totally satisfied with his start, as impressive as it was. He deflected all praise toward his teammates for getting him going.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel that good in the beginning, but my teammates found me some open shots,” he said during an interview with ESPN between the first and second quarters. “I turned a couple down early and then I just started shooting them. Honestly, these guys draw so much attention that I’m just wide open and I’m just making those shots.”

Porzingis quieted down a bit in the second and third quarters, scoring just three points on two shot attempts during that span. However, he caught fire again in crunch time, pouring in 12 points during the fourth quarter while helping to stave off a Knicks comeback.

Tied at 101 with just under a minute and a half remaining, Porzingis made the biggest shot of the night as he sunk a deep, go-ahead 3-pointer to put the C’s up 104-101. He then made a pair of clutch free throws exactly one minute later, giving his team a 106-102 lead.

Hitting that dagger 3 felt so good for the former Knick, especially coming just moments after the arena erupted in a derogatory chant directed toward him.

“It’s an awesome feeling to come back now being a Celtic and playing here," he said. "Even getting booed and getting all of that is still cool. I enjoy that.”

You could tell how much he enjoyed silencing the crowd by the smile on his face after hitting that shot, as he turned back toward the Celtic bench and then over toward an ecstatic Tatum who had delivered the assist on the bucket.

“I mean, he’s really good,” said Tatum. “He’s really, really good and we are lucky to have him.”

Porzingis, likewise, feels lucky to be a part of such a talented team and savored his first taste of Celtics basketball.