Walsh Relives ‘Amazing Moment’ of Making NBA Debut

BOSTON – As Jordan Walsh walked toward the scorers’ table toward the end of the fourth quarter Wednesday night, an already-buzzing TD Garden crowd rose up a few decibels.

When the 20-year-old wing checked a few moments later, the arena erupted.

At the exact midway point of the season, Boston’s lone pick from the 2023 NBA Draft was finally set to make his debut. The fans were fully aware of the situation and made sure to give Walsh a welcome that he would never forget.

“It was an amazing moment,” Walsh reflected following his team’s 117-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs. “There's so much history in this building, so much history with this organization, and the fact that I was able to put on that jersey, it's amazing. It's definitely an accomplishment that I'm going to have for the rest of my life."

Walsh played the final 3:03 of the blowout win and put his 7-foot-3 wingspan to good use by grabbing four rebounds during that short span.

He attempted just one shot – a 3-pointer from the left wing, which he missed. Admittedly, his emotions got the best of him in that moment.

“As I was open, the ball started heading towards me and (the fans) started screaming,” Walsh recalled of the shot. “I may have been a little nervous, but it's all part of the game. I was definitely excited."

Walsh’s whole network of friends and family were excited for the moment, including his college coach from the University of Arkansas, Eric Musselman, who posted his congratulations on X.

Walsh's Maine Celtics crew was in attendance to support him as well, and they were the loudest group in the arena.

"I didn't see them, but after the game, I saw the group chat and they were going crazy,” Walsh said. “They're excited and they were happy to be here tonight."

Walsh has spent the majority of December and January up in Maine, where he has excelled for the Celtics’ G League squad. In eight regular-season games, he’s averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

“The rook has been working, man,” said Jaylen Brown. “He’s getting better, developing. Obviously he’s been in Maine, but I’ve been hearing good things. So to see him get out there and right away show some signs of improvement – get out there and grab four rebounds – you see he’s got some talent and he’s just working.”

Walsh says he’s putting in that work so that he can be ready to fill whatever role the Celtics need out of him when the time comes. He’s eager to be a part of a winning franchise – especially one with realistic championship aspirations.

“It's all about becoming that role player that Boston wants,” Walsh said. “Obviously, whatever it takes to come up here and compete and help us win a championship. That's the main goal. So whatever I can do to get that, that's what I'm focused on."

Although Walsh is focused on the future, he will always look back on Jan. 17, 2024 as a special night in his life – the night when he was introduced to Celtics Nation for the first time.