What To Watch for with C’s Set to Tip Off Inaugural In-Season Tournament

BOSTON – Throughout the past week, the NBA has been buzzing about the start of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Nearly half the league began group-stage play last week, for which teams debuted new City Edition uniforms and dazzling IST-themed courts.

Now, it’s time for the Celtics to dip their toes in, as well.

Boston will begin its IST action Friday night, hosting the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden in its first of four group-stage games. Teams will play a maximum of seven IST games spanning from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9, which is when the title bout will take place in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, we’ll get you up to speed on what to watch out for throughout the tournament, including all Celtics-related details.

Celtics Headline East Group C

For the group stage, the NBA has divided all 30 teams into six groups separated by conference. Basically, they’ve jumbled the divisions into new groups of five, which were determined by last season’s standings.

Each team will face its groupmates once – a total of four games apiece with two at home and two on the road. The winner of each group, along with two wild cards from each conference, will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, all leading up to the IST semifinals and championship games in Las Vegas.

The C’s, fittingly, have been slotted into East Group C.

We’ve already mentioned the first opponent on Boston’s list will be Brooklyn. The other three are Toronto, Orlando, and Chicago, whom the C's will play Nov. 17, Nov. 24, and Nov. 28, respectively.

Addition of 31 Eye-Catching Courts

Adding to the intrigue of the IST is the introduction of 31 new NBA courts. Each team has its own NBA-created variation, plus the neutral-site court that’s awaiting the final four teams in Las Vegas.

These courts will help fans differentiate between IST games and normal regular-season games. The NBA’s social media accounts have given a sneak peek of Boston's IST court, but you can’t appreciate its true beauty until you see it in person or on television.

The forest-green court features a massive depiction of the IST trophy, overlayed by an arching “BOSTON,” in a beveled font. Both free-throw lanes also display the IST trophy, though in a more subtle fashion.

There are also odes to Red Auerbach and Bill Russell by the announcer’s booth at center court, where you’ll see the former’s iconic signature above the latter’s No. 6 jersey patch.

New Uniforms to Match New Courts

Along with the new court, the Celtics will also be debuting their 2023-24 Nike City Edition uniforms, both of which share a resemblance. Boston will wear these uniforms for each of its IST games.

The team already unveiled the jerseys Nov. 2, which you can check out and/or purchase at the link below.

Furthermore, you can read all about the fine details of the uniforms by clicking here.

Extra Layer of Excitement for Players

As for the players who will be wearing those uniforms, they generally seem enthusiastic about the prospect of the IST.

That includes new Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, who noted the success of similar tournaments overseas, where he grew up.

“I love it,” the Latvian native told Celtics.com. “In Europe, we always have some sort of tournament in preseason or during the year. When I was growing up, I always enjoyed those kinds of tournaments. It kind of just put more of a spotlight on something that’s midseason.”

NBPA Vice President Jaylen Brown added that it’s also a great way to bring extra money into the league while engaging fans in a new way.

“It’s a long season,” said Brown, “and around this time of year, the viewership takes a big dip in terms of fans watching and people participating. So this is a way to try to reengage the fans, reengage the players and hopefully make for better business down the line.”

Players and coaches from the eight teams that make it out of the group stage will see a share in that revenue via cash prizes ranging from $50,000 apiece for the quarterfinalists to $500,000 apiece for the champions.

A Potential Playoff-Like Atmosphere in Vegas

The path to the trophy, as previously mentioned, ends in Las Vegas. The final four teams will play three games at T-Mobile Arena, which will host the semifinals Thursday, Dec. 7, and the championship matchup Saturday, Dec. 9.

It could have a similar vibe to that of the NCAA's Final Four where the semifinals are played back-to-back, on the same night, and on the same neutral court, with the championship game to be played two nights later. Like never before, it'll allow viewers to enjoy postseason-like intensity at the quarter-mark of the regular season in one of the entertainment capitals of the world.

The latter games could also feature a sneak peek of potential future postseason matchups. Maybe even a Finals matchup. But who knows? The single-elimination style could also enable a dark-horse squad to sneak into trophy contention, creating an added layer of excitement to the tournament.

What we do know is that the IST could enhance the landscape of the NBA’s regular season, and the players are behind that idea.