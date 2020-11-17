Vistaprint and the Celtics Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

BOSTON, MA (November 17, 2020) - Today, Vistaprint, the marketing and design partner to millions of small businesses, and the 17-time NBA World Champion Boston Celtics announced a multi-year partnership in which Vistaprint becomes the Exclusive Marketing and Design Partner of the Boston Celtics. As part of the partnership, the Vistaprint logo will appear in Celtics signature team colors on the front left shoulder of the Celtics’ game jerseys beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The partnership between the Celtics and Vistaprint is designed to make a lasting impact on local small businesses throughout the Greater Boston area and across New England. Throughout the partnership, Vistaprint will work closely with the Boston Celtics and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation to support the efforts of the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice initiative, including building economic opportunity and empowerment in minority communities.

“As a company with deep roots in the Boston area, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with our hometown team, the Boston Celtics,” said Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg. “Even more so, we’re proud to join up with the Celtics to shine a spotlight on the important role small businesses play here in our community and across the country. Though our partnership with the Celtics is just beginning, Vistaprint’s partnership with small businesses has been in place for more than 20 years. We are excited to use this new platform to help enhance that 20-year commitment in a way that we’ve never done before. This work has never been more important as small business owners face economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.”

The collaboration will provide resources for local small businesses, including financial assistance, educational resources, and marketing and design services. The Celtics and Vistaprint will commence by working together to support Boston-area small businesses with integrations into highly visible team platforms, including digital and social media content, fan engagement and promotions. The partnership also includes significant assets across the Maine Red Claws and CLTX Gaming, including primary jersey patch placement for both teams, which marks the first time that has been included across NBA, G League, and NBA 2K League franchises.

“We share much in common with Vistaprint, but where we feel most connected is our shared values of commitment to excellence, innovation, and community,” said Rich Gotham, Boston Celtics Team President. “This partnership will allow us to work together to bring out the best in both organizations.”

The collaboration is the latest effort by Vistaprint in a series of initiatives to support businesses during the pandemic and beyond. Earlier this year, Vistaprint partnered with the Celtics on the “Food for Heroes” program, purchasing food from hard-hit local restaurants and donating it to front line workers. In addition to Vistaprint’s work with the Celtics, the company launched the Save Small Business Fund, a $1 million grant program in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation to help alleviate the financial losses small business owners faced as a result of Covid-19. Vistaprint has also become a leading provider of face masks, face shields and custom printed materials to help small businesses get back to work safely. To date, it has raised $5 million in cash and in-kind product donations to support small businesses through its mask sales.

Excel Sports Management’s Properties team was engaged by the Boston Celtics to help secure the partnership.

About Vistaprint

Vistaprint is the marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world, empowering each one to live their dreams. For more than 20 years, we have helped small businesses look and feel credible through high-quality marketing products and solutions that include signage, logo apparel, promotional products, face masks, flyers, postcards, business cards, websites and digital marketing. With Vistaprint, small businesses are able to create and customize their marketing with easy-to-use digital tools and design-templates, or by receiving expert graphic design support. In 2020, Vistaprint acquired 99designs to expand its design offering via a worldwide community of more than 150,000 talented designers to make it easy for designers and clients to work together to create designs they love. Vistaprint is focused on making great marketing and design accessible to every small business owner, allowing them to create a cohesive brand image for use in-store, online and on-the-go. To learn more, visit: www.vistaprint.com. Vistaprint is a Cimpress company (Nasdaq: CMPR).

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 35 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.