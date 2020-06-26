Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall Receive All-NBA G League Honors

PORTLAND, Maine – June 26, 2020 – The NBA G League announced today that Maine Red Claws Two-Way Players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have been named to All-NBA G League teams for the 2019-20 season.

Waters was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, and was one of five players to be named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team. Last week, Waters was named NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

Fall was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team, given to the top five defensive players in the league.

In 36 games with the Red Claws, Waters averaged 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Waters was also named NBA G League Player of the Month for November 2019 and twice received Player of the Week honors. Waters was also named to the Midseason All-NBA G League team, the league’s equivalent of an All-Star Team.

Fall played 29 games with Maine this season, averaging 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He ranked 3rd in the G League in blocked shots and 6th in rebounding for the 2019-20 season. Tacko’s 70.7% field goal percentage was 2nd in the league.

