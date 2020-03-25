NBCSB To Re-Air Collection of Iconic Games With 'Classic Celtics' Series

Boston, MA – March 25, 2020 – The Boston Celtics and NBC Sports Boston announced today the official launch of Classic Celtics, a re-airing series of several iconic games and key matchups featuring special guest commentary, allowing fans to relive significant moments throughout the history of the 17-time World Champions.

As part of the telecasts, Boston Celtics players, legends and executives will join NBC Sports Boston talent in providing present-day perspective to a range of previously played games. Fans can enjoy a unique first-hand account from those involved with some of the more memorable games throughout the franchise’s history, beginning on Friday, March 27 when Paul Pierce and Brian Scalabrine reminisce on Boston’s Game 6 victory over the Lakers in 2008. Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, Cedric Maxwell, Kendrick Perkins and Leon Powe will also appear on telecasts throughout the series.

The re-airs, which began on Friday, March 20 and are scheduled to continue through Wednesday, April 15, will begin at 7PM/ET on NBC Sports Boston and will be televised on days in which the network was originally slated to broadcast a Celtics game.

Upcoming Boston Celtics Classic & Encore Game schedule on NBC Sports Boston: All Games begin at 7PM/ET (Subject to Change)

Wednesday, March 25th

Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks from 4/15/18 OT win in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs

Friday, March 27th

Celtics vs LA Lakers from 6/17/08 The Celtics battled hard against rival Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals, defeating them in Game 6 to become NBA Finals Champions with a 4-2 win in the series

Sunday, March 29th

Celtics vs Bulls from 4/20/86 Michael Jordan scores 63 points for the Bulls, setting an NBA post-season record, but the Celtics go on to win the game in double Overtime and sweep the series

Wednesday, April 1st

Celtics vs Bucks from 10/30/19 The Celtics come back from a 19-point deficit, behind Kemba Walker’s 32 points early in the season for the victory

Friday, April 3rd

Celtics vs Rockets from 6/7/86 Game 6 of the 1986 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Rockets. The Celtics would go on to win their 16th NBA title

Sunday, April 5th

Celtics vs Suns from 6/3/76 It has been called ‘the greatest game ever played’. Celtics and Suns in the 1976 NBA Finals. It took 3 overtimes for the Celtics to come out on top in Game 5 of the series. The Celtics would go on to win the series

Wednesday, April 8th

Celtics vs Pacers from 5/5/91 Larry Bird returns from injuring his cheek in the first half to lead the Celtics to a Playoff victory over the Indiana Pacers

Friday, April 10th

Celtics vs Lakers from 6/12/84 Game 7 between Larry Bird and the Celtics vs Magic Johnson and the Lakers in the 1984 NBA Finals

Saturday, April 11th

Celtics vs Bucks from 4/28/18 Al Horford and Terry Rozier lead the Celtics to a game 7 win over the Bucks in the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference Playoffs

Monday, April 13th

Celtics vs 76ers from 5/3/81 The Celtics overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals to defeat the 76ers and advance to the 1981 NBA Finals

Wednesday, April 15th

Celtics vs Pacers from 3/10/20 The final game of the 2019-2020 current season before the league postponed the season. The Celtics hold off the Pacers comeback for the victory

Recently Aired Boston Celtics Classic & Encore Games on NBC Sports Boston:

Friday, March 20th

Celtics vs Toronto Raptors from 10/25/19 Kemba Walker’s home debut with the Celtics

Saturday, March 21st

Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets from 12/1/01 Paul Pierce scores 46 second half points in win

Monday, March 23rd

Celtics vs Miami Heat from 12/30/16 IT scores 52 points, 29 in 4th quarter in win

