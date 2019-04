BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that a Wednesday afternoon MRI revealed that Marcus Smart suffered a partial avulsion of his left oblique abdominal muscle off of his iliac crest. The injury occurred at 6:44 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Orlando, following contact with the Magic’s Nikola Vucevic.

Smart is currently expected to return to basketball activities in 4-6 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.