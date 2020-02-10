Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

BOSTON, MA – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Feb. 3-9, the NBA announced today. It’s the first time in his three-year NBA career he’s received Player of the Week honors.

Tatum, 21, averaged 29.8 points (3rd in Eastern Conference) on 50.0% shooting (53.8% 3-PT) to go along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.3 blocked shots in an undefeated four-game week at Atlanta (2/3), vs. Orlando (2/5), vs. Atlanta (2/7) and at Oklahoma City (2/9). He scored at least 25 points in all four contests, extending his current career streak of 20-point games to nine (Jan. 18 to present).

The third-year forward shot 21-for-39 from beyond the arc throughout the week, including a career-high seven 3-pointers (of 12) against the Hawks on Feb. 7. Tatum also reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back games against Orlando (33 points) and Atlanta (32 points), marking the first time in his NBA career he’s scored at least 30 points in consecutive games.

Tatum is the second Celtics player to earn Player of the Week honors this season, joining Jaylen Brown who has received two such awards in 2019-20.

In 48 games played this season (all starts), Tatum has produced career highs in points (22.2 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (2.9 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg). He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Jan. 30, making him the second-youngest Celtics player to ever be selected to an All-Star Game (Antoine Walker).