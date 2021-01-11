Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BOSTON, MA – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 4-10, the NBA announced today. It's the second time in his career and the first time during the 2020-21 season that he's received the conference's weekly award.

Tatum, 22, averaged a team-best 33.0 points on 52.2% shooting (52.0% 3-PT) to go along with 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in an undefeated three-game week at Toronto (1/4), at Miami (1/6), and at home against Washington (1/8). He produced at least 25 points and five rebounds in each of the three games, matching the longest such streak of his four-year NBA career.

The St. Louis native opened his week with a season-high 40 points on 57.9% shooting (5-8 3-PT, 13-13 FT) against the Raptors on Jan. 4, good for the third 40-point scoring game of his NBA career. He also added six rebounds that night, making him the first Celtics player to record 40+ points, 13+ free throws, and 6+ rebounds in a single game since Paul Pierce on Feb. 15, 2006.

Tatum is the first Celtics player to earn Player of the Week honors this season. His first such award came in February of last season, making him the first Celtics player to capture Player of the Week honors in consecutive seasons since Isaiah Thomas did so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

In 10 games played this season (all starts), Tatum has produced a team-high 26.9 points on 47.4% shooting (43.8% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steal in 34.6 minutes. He's one of four NBA players averaging at least 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 2020-21, and the only one of that group shooting at least 43.0% from beyond the arc.