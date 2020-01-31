Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference All-Star

BOSTON, MA – Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star, the league announced today. It’s the first career All-Star nomination for Tatum, who at 21 years and 333 days of age becomes the second-youngest Celtics player selected to an All-Star Game (Antoine Walker - 21y, 180d)

Currently in his third NBA season, Tatum is posting career highs in points (21.5 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (2.9 apg), steals (1.4 spg), blocked shots (0.8 bpg) and minutes played (34.0 mpg). He’s the only Eastern Conference competitor this season averaging at least 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Tatum has six career 30-point games, five of which have come this season. He scored a career-high 41 points on 16-of-22 shooting against New Orleans on Jan. 11 to become the first player in franchise history with 41+ points and 6+ three-pointers while shooting at least 72.0% from the field.

Tatum will be joined at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game by teammate Kemba Walker, who was selected as an All-Star starter on Jan. 23. It’s the first time multiple Celtics players have competed in the same All-Star Game since 2017-18.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chicago’s United Center.