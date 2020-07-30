Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Signs Partnership with the Boston Celtics

Boston, MA July 30, 2020 - Framingham-based Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and the Boston Celtics have signed a four-year partnership, which will include a specialty release collaboration beer, Pride and Parquet. This partnership is momentous in both the beer and basketball worlds in a number of ways: it’s the first of it’s kind between a brewery and a big four sports team in Massachusetts; it’s the first Celtics collaboration project; and this is only the third craft brewery collaboration across the entire NBA.

“Coming up on ten years in the business with steady success, we were ready to make a big move. But you don't just make a big deal to say you made one. You have to find something that aligns with your values, shares a fan mentality, and can bring something special to your loyal fans. We found all of that and more in the Celtics partnership. They are a legendary institution in New England and the cooperation and enthusiasm of their organization made this a perfect relationship. We couldn't be more excited to share in the Celtics story and bring some truly special things to our fans.” - Rob Day, Senior Director of Marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

“This partnership has allowed us to collaborate with a rapidly-emerging and locally-established brand, while also giving back to Celtics fans in more of a unique form. We look forward to working with Jack’s Abby in strengthening the bond between two New England favorites: beer and basketball.” - Ted Dalton, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Business Development

Pride and Parquet is a Hoppy Lager inspired by passion and pride: the passion of the Celtics fan base and the pride in beer brewed at Jack’s Abby. The can will feature the parquet design prominently, pulling inspiration from the home and away jerseys of the Boston Celtics. This is a category of beer that Jack’s Abby is famous for building since its launch of Hoponius Union in 2011. Using expertise from almost ten years of brewing this style, Pride and Parquet will be an evolved, easy-drinking beer, perfect for toasting a Celtics win.

About Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers has been brewing world class lager using traditional German standards and American innovation since 2011. Founded by three brothers, Jack, Eric, and Sam Hendler, Jack’s Abby has become a mainstay of the craft brewing scene in the Northeast and nationwide. The Jack’s Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen in Framingham, MA, features a 5,000 sq. foot tasting room, restaurant and private event space. With 24 different lagers on tap and brewery-only special releases, the Beer Hall has become a destination for serious beer-drinkers.

About The Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 39 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.