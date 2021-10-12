Celtics Unveil Official Credit Card Powered By Cardless

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have teamed up with Cardless, a financial technology firm that helps brands deliver fans custom co-branded credit card products, to launch a one-of-a-kind Boston Celtics credit card.

The Boston Celtics Credit Card by Cardless, issued by First Electronic Bank, offers Celtics fans premium rewards and benefits that go beyond the arena. The card has no annual fee and earns points redeemable for statement credits, gift cards and special items like Legend-signed jerseys. Fans interested in signing up can join by visiting cardless.com/celtics.

Fans can earn points on all purchases with the card, with 7x points on Celtics purchases, rideshare services and streaming services. Cardholders also earn 4x points on dining and 2x points on grocery and drugstore purchases, along with a 10% discount on purchases at the online Celtics shop.

New cardholders will earn 30,000 points after spending $2,500 on their card within the first three months of account opening, valued at $300 in instant statement credits or $375 in gift card redemptions. Plus, cardholders can earn an additional 10,000 points for every friend they refer who is approved for a new card.

Founded by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is the first modern mass consumer credit card company that helps brands of all sizes and scales connect with and reward their most passionate and loyal customers.

“It just became even more rewarding to be a Celtics fan. We are thrilled to bring such a lucrative offering to the team’s loyal fanbase, with access to valuable discounts, unique rewards and a generous new cardholder bonus,” said Cardless Co-Founder & President Michael Spelfogel.

“Celtics fans are known for their passion and loyalty, and The Boston Celtics Credit Card by Cardless rewards that dedication in truly special ways that our fans will love,” said Ted Dalton, SVP Partnerships & Business Development.

The Cardless co-branded credit card and accompanying mobile app provide instant access to a virtual card number and mobile wallet card upon account approval, as well as an innovative numberless physical credit card for enhanced security and fraud protections.

As with all Cardless products, the Boston Celtics Credit Card does not apply annual fees, foreign-transaction fees, late-payment fees or over-limit fees, letting cardholders enjoy their benefits without the risk of incurring unexpected charges.

Account opening offer, earning rates and referral bonus are subject to change.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmeierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of co-brand credit card product development. Cardless has raised $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves.