Celtics Training Camp Medical Update

BOSTON, MA – Following consultation with multiple specialists in early October, Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee, and was put on a 12-week strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. He is expected to return to on-court activities in early December, and a further update regarding his game availability will be provided during the first week of January.

As previously announced, Celtics guard Romeo Langford underwent successful surgery on September 22nd to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Langford’s return to play was projected to be four-to-five months following the procedure, and his rehab has been proceeding as planned.

Celtics forward Tristan Thompson suffered a minor hamstring strain during an offseason workout prior to arriving in Boston, and his availability during the first week of camp will be limited.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.