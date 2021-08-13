Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed rookie forward Sam Hauser to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hauser, 23, joins the Celtics after playing his senior season for the University of Virginia, where he averaged a career-best 16.0 points on 50.3% shooting (41.7% 3-PT), 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 34.2 minutes in 25 games played (all starts). He reached the 20-point mark on six occasions and tallied at least three 3-pointers 13 times en route to earning 2020-21 All-ACC First Team honors.

In four collegiate seasons between Marquette University (2016-17 – 2018-19) and Virginia, the Stevens Point WI native produced 13.3 points (48.3% FG, 43.9% 3-PT, 88.0% FT), 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 31.6 minutes in 126 career games (121 starts).

Hauser has played in each of the Celtics three Summer League games, averaging 9.7 points on 43.5% shooting (8-20 3-PT), 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (6-10 3-PT) in the team’s most recent game against Orlando on Aug. 12.