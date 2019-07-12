Celtics Sign Pair of First-Round Draft Picks

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed rookie guard/forward Romeo Langford, and rookie forward Grant Williams, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Romeo Langford

Langford was the 14th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft by Boston after a standout freshman season at Indiana University. He produced a team-high 16.5 points (44.8% FG, 72.2% FT), 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 6.1 free throw attempts, and 34.1 minutes in 32 games (all starts) en route to receiving 2018-19 All-Big Ten honors.

The Indiana native led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally in freshman scoring en route to being recognized on the 2018-19 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. His 26 blocked shots ranked second amongst all Hoosiers.

Langford, 19, scored at least 20 points on 11 occasions, including a career-high 28 points twice. He recorded 22 points on 40.0% shooting, 10 rebounds and a season-high five assists at Arkansas on Nov. 18 for one of two double-doubles on the season.

A four-year standout at New Albany High School (IN), Langford finished his high school career ranked fourth all-time among points scored in Indiana boys’ basketball history (3,002 points).

Grant Williams

Selected 22nd overall by the Celtics, Williams joins Boston as the reigning two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19). He increased his scoring in each of his three seasons at the University of Tennessee, averaging 15.7 points (51.6% FG, 75.8% FT), 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 104 games at the collegiate level (101 starts). His 160 blocked shots rank third on Tennessee’s all-time leaderboard.

Williams was a consensus 2018-19 All-America First Team selection after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots in 37 games played (all starts). He ranked first in the SEC in scoring, second in field goal percentage (56.5%), and sixth in rebounding en route to being selected as a finalist for the 2018-19 Wooden Award – given to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players.

Playing with the Celtics during the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, Williams has produced 11.0 points (46.2% FG, 85.7% FT), 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocked shots in three games (one start). He’s recorded a +/- of +57, and tallied personal summer-league highs in points (16) and rebounds (8) against the Nuggets on July 9.