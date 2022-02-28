Celtics Sign Matt Ryan To Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ryan, 24, has played in 28 games (seven starts) for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League in 2021-22, averaging 15.8 points on 42.7% shooting (38.5% 3-PT, 95.2% FT), 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 28.7 minutes. He has scored in double figures in 19 of 28 games this season, including a season-high 39-point performance on 12-of-23 shooting against Delaware on Jan. 16 (one of three 30-point games).

A 6-7 forward, Ryan has connected on at least five 3-point field goals eight times this season, shooting over 40.0% from beyond the arc in five of those contests. He made a season-best nine 3-point field goals and tallied 34 points against Cleveland on Jan. 8.

Ryan played in two games for Team USA at the most recent FIBA World Cup Qualifiers from Feb. 24-27, ranking second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points while shooting 9-of-18 from beyond the arc in 18.0 minutes.

A New York native, Ryan competed collegiately in four seasons over five years with Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga, averaging 7.9 points (40.4% FG, 36.3% 3-PT, 84.2% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 18.9 minutes over 134 NCAA games (62 starts). He concluded his collegiate career at Chattanooga in 2019-20, producing 15.4 points (42.3% FG, 35.9% 3-PT, 87.9% FT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 30.6 minutes in 33 games (all starts).