BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed forward Malik Fitts, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Fitts, 24, originally joined the Celtics on Feb. 23 – his first of two 10-day contracts with the team – competing in two games during that span. He has competed in 12 career NBA games over the past two seasons with the LA Clippers, Utah, and Boston, averaging 0.8 points (37.5% 3-PT), 1.2 rebounds, and 4.3 minutes.

A native of California, Fitts has played in seven games with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League in 2021-22, producing 15.1 points on 40.0% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 29.7 minutes.

Celtics Sign Malik Fitts