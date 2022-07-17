Celtics Sign Kabengele

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto, Ontario native played in 33 games for the NBA G-League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season where he averaged 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.94 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.