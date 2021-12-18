Celtics Sign Justin Jackson

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed forward Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jackson, 26, has played in 248 games (61 starts) during his four-year NBA career with Sacramento, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Milwaukee, averaging 6.6 points on 42.7% shooting (32.1% 3-PT, 79.7% FT), 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. The Houston, TX native played in 34 games last season with the Thunder and Bucks, producing 7.2 points (40.3% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 83.8% FT), 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes. Jackson also appeared in five playoff games during Milwaukee’s championship run, scoring six points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Jackson joins the Celtics from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, where he averaged 22.7 points (47.3% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 79.2% FT), 7.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 10 games (nine starts) this season.