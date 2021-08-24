Celtics Sign Josh Richardson to Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed six-year NBA veteran Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We feel fortunate to be able to extend Josh,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “He is a talented offensive player, a versatile defender, and plays with an edge and toughness that Boston fans will love.”

Acquired as part of a two-player trade with the Mavericks on July 31, Richardson, 27, has posted career averages of 12.3 points (42.7% FG, 35.8% 3-PT, 83.2% FT), 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocked shots, and 30.6 minutes in 373 career games (299 starts) with Miami, Philadelphia, and Dallas. He has averaged at least 10.0 points in each of his last five seasons from 2016-17 to 2020-21, including a career-high 16.6 points per game with Miami in 2018-19.

Richardson produced 12.1 points (42.7% FG, 33.0% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 30.3 minutes in 59 games (56 starts) with the Mavericks last season, marking the fourth time over the last five seasons he has recorded at least 10.0 points and 1.0 steals. The Oklahoma native was one of four NBA players to average 10.0 points and 1.0 steals while shooting at least 91.0% from the free throw line in 2020-21 (Paul/Curry/Irving).