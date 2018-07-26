Celtics Sign Jabari Bird

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guard Jabari Bird, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bird (6-6, 198 lbs.) spent his rookie season with the Celtics on a two-way deal in 2017-18, averaging 3.0 points (57.7% FG, 42.9% 3-PT), 1.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 8.8 minutes in 13 games (one start). He scored a career-high 15 points and shot 7-of-10 from the field against Chicago on April 6.

Selected in the second round (56th overall) by Boston in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bird, 24, also produced 19.3 points (51.7% FG, 32.5% 3-PT), 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.35 steals in 20 games (all starts) for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League.

In four games played with the Celtics during the 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Bird recorded team highs in points (16.8 ppg) and rebounds (6.0 rpg), while shooting a team-best 57.0% from the field.