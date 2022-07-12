Celtics Sign Gallinari

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics have signed free agent forward Danilo Gallinari. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danilo to Boston", said Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens. "With his elite shooting abilities, he has long been established as of the league's best scorers with size."

Gallinari, a 6'11" forward, appeared in 66 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season averaging 11.7 ponts, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from the field. Born in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, Italy, he was tied for fourth in the NBA last season in free throw percentage at 90.4 percent. Gallinari was originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, and has appeared in 728 games averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.

Gallinari will wear #8 for the Celtics.