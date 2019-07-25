Celtics Sign Four Players

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guards Tremont Waters and Max Strus to two-way contracts, and have signed center Tacko Fall and guard Javonte Green, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Waters

Selected by the Celtics in the second round (51 overall), Waters averaged 15.6 points (42.3% FG, 80.7% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 32.7 minutes over 66 collegiate games at Louisiana State University. He finished his sophomore season in 2018-19 as one of five finalists for the 2018-19 Bob Cousy Award – honoring the nation’s top point guard – in addition to earning All-SEC First Team honors and All-Defensive recognition.

Waters started in all five of the team’s summer league games, recording 11.2 points (37.9% FG), 1.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. He scored in double figures three times, including a summer league-high 16 points in the team’s summer finale against the Grizzlies on July 13.

Strus

Strus, 23, joins the organization after spending two years at DePaul University, where he ranked third in the Big East in scoring in 2018-19 (20.1 ppg). In addition to his high scoring output, Strus finished second among conference competitors this past season in three-point field goals (113), while recording 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a shooting mark of 42.9% from the field (36.3% 3-PT) in 35 games (all starts).

An All-Big East Second Team member in 2018-19, Strus averaged 18.6 points (42.0% FG, 35.0% 3-PT, 82.5% FT), 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 66 collegiate games over two seasons with the Blue Demons.

A Hickory Hills, IL native, Strus produced 9.8 points (41.4% FG, 45.0% 3-PT), 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in four games played (two starts) for the Celtics in Las Vegas at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

Fall

Fall, 23, signs with the Celtics after competing on the team’s summer league squad, where he averaged 7.2 points (77.3% FG), 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocked shots in five games played. The 7-6 big man scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds against Memphis on July 11, one of his two double-digit scoring performances.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, Fall played four years of collegiate basketball at the University of Central Florida, where he produced 10.1 points (74.0% FG), 7.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocked shots in 115 career games (110 starts). He produced 11.1 points (74.8% FG), and 7.6 rebounds as a senior in 2018-19, helping guide the Knights to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Green

Green, 26, most recently played competitively with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, where he produced 13.8 points on 54.9% shooting (35.6% 3-PT, 73.0% FT), 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.3 steals in 51 total games across both the German BBL (36 games) and Eurocup (15 games).

The Alberta, VA native played in all five of the Celtics’ summer league games (three starts), averaging 10.8 points (50.0% FG, 83.3% FT), 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 22.6 minutes. He tallied a summer league-high 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting (6-6 FT) against Memphis on July 13.

A four-year participant at Radford University from 2011-12 to 2014-15, Green averaged 14.4 points (51.9% FG), 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 133 career games (122 starts) with the Highlanders.