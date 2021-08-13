Celtics Sign Enes Kanter

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed 10-year NBA center Enes Kanter, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Enes has a unique ability to both score and rebound. Beyond his on-court contributions, he is a great teammate. We are thrilled he chose to return to Boston,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.”

Kanter, 29, returns to Boston after averaging 11.2 points (60.4% FG, 77.4% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.4 minutes with Portland in 2020-21. He was the only player in the NBA to average at least 11.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while playing in all 72 games last season.

A member of the Celtics 2019-20 roster, Kanter produced 8.1 points (57.2% FG), 7.4 rebounds, and 16.9 minutes in 58 games (seven starts) during his lone season in Boston. He tallied nine double-doubles and reached the 20-point mark twice, including a season-high 22-point performance (10-13 FG) against New Orleans on Jan. 11, 2020.

Originally selected by Utah with the third overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Kanter has averaged 11.5 points (54.8% FG, 77.6% FT), 7.9 rebounds, and 22.0 minutes in 713 career games (258 starts) with Utah, Oklahoma City, New York, Boston, and Portland. He has averaged double-digit scoring in seven of his last eight seasons.