Celtics Sign Dennis Schröder

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed eight-year NBA veteran Dennis Schröder, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are really excited to welcome Dennis and his family to Boston,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “Dennis is a high-level player and competitor, who has consistently impacted winning with his play on both ends of the court.” Schröder, 27, has averaged 14.3 points (43.6% FG, 33.7% 3-PT, 83.1% FT), 2.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 26.2 minutes in 557 career games (238 starts) over eight NBA seasons with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard has averaged at least 15.0 points in five straight seasons from 2016-17 through 2020-21, including a career-best 19.4 points on 43.6% shooting with the Hawks in 2017-18.

Schröder joins Boston after averaging 15.4 points (43.7% FG, 33.5% 3-PT, 84.8% FT), and 5.8 assists in 61 games (all starts) with the Lakers in 2020-21, marking the third time in his career he’s produced at least 15.0 points and 5.0 assists. The Braunschweig, Germany native reached the 20-point mark 16 times last season, including a season-high 28 points (11-20 FG) and nine assists at Sacramento on March 3. His 1.1 steals per game represents a new career high.