Celtics Sign Davison

Posted: Jul 09, 2022
2021-22 Suite Rentals

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics have signed 2022 second round draft pick J.D. Davison to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davison (6-3, 195), competed in 33 games (six starts) as a freshman at the University of Alabama in 2021-22, averaging 8.5 points on 46.3% shooting (30.1% 3-PT), 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes. The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team selection and two-time SEC Freshman of the Week led the team and ranked seventh in the SEC in assists, having tallied double-digit assists on two occasions.

A 19-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama, Davison scored a collegiate career-high 20 points and made four three-point field goals in a Dec. 4 win against no. 3 Gonzaga. He tallied 11 points (5-9 FG) and nine assists in the team’s lone NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame on March 18.

Tags
Davison, JD, Celtics, Roster Moves, Signing

Related Content

Davison, JD

Celtics

Roster Moves

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter