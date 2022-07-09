Celtics Sign Davison

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics have signed 2022 second round draft pick J.D. Davison to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davison (6-3, 195), competed in 33 games (six starts) as a freshman at the University of Alabama in 2021-22, averaging 8.5 points on 46.3% shooting (30.1% 3-PT), 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes. The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team selection and two-time SEC Freshman of the Week led the team and ranked seventh in the SEC in assists, having tallied double-digit assists on two occasions.

A 19-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama, Davison scored a collegiate career-high 20 points and made four three-point field goals in a Dec. 4 win against no. 3 Gonzaga. He tallied 11 points (5-9 FG) and nine assists in the team’s lone NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame on March 18.