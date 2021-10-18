Celtics Sign Brodric Thomas to Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics have signed guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas, 24, played in 32 NBA games with Houston and Cleveland as a rookie in 2020-21, averaging 3.9 points (36.1% FG), 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 12.5 minutes. The 6-5 guard scored in double figures twice, including a 14-point, 4-rebound, 3-steal performance at Brooklyn on May 16.

Thomas also earned Second Team All-NBA G League honors and was selected to the NBA G-League All-Rookie Team after averaging 18.5 points on 44.7% shooting (41.3% 3-PT), 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocked shots, and 33.5 minutes in 14 games (13 starts) with Rio Grande Valley and Canton.

In three collegiate seasons at Truman State University from 2017-18 to 2019-20, the Bolingbrook, Illinois native produced 18.8 points (48.3% FG, 38.1% 3-PT), 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals across 80 career games (78 starts). He was named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference All-First Team and All-Defensive Team in each of his collegiate campaigns, and earned GLVC Conference Player of the Year honors in 2020.