Celtics Sign Brad Wanamaker

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guard Brad Wanamaker, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wanamaker (6-4, 209 lbs.) officially joins the Celtics after spending the last seven years competing professionally in Europe. The Philadelphia, PA native played in 69 games (45 starts) with Fenerbahce Ulker of the Euroleague in 2017-18, averaging 11.5 points (45.6% FG, 35.0% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 2.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.14 steals in 24.0 minutes.

Wanamaker excelled during a 2018 postseason run that ended with Fenerbahce’s third straight BSL title. He averaged 16.2 points on 76.3% shooting (9-16 3-PT) and 4.2 assists throughout the championship-clinching series against Tofas en route to being named the Turkish League Finals Most Valuable Player.

Named Second Team All-Euroleague as recently as 2016-17, Wanamaker produced 16.7 points (44.8% FG, 38.6% 3-PT, 86.4% FT) and 4.7 assists in 34 games (33 starts) during his lone season with Darussafaka Basketbol Istanbul.

In joining the Celtics, Wanamaker reunites with second-year forward Daniel Theis, who previously served as his teammate with Brose Baskets Bamberg for two seasons from 2014-15 to 2015-16. Both Wanamaker and Theis were named German Beko BBL All-Star starters during the second year of their pairing in 2015-16, with Wanamaker eventually ending the season as the league’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

A four-year product at the University of Pittsburgh from 2007-08 to 2010-11, Wanamaker averaged 7.9 points on 43.7% shooting in his collegiate career with the Panthers.

Wanamaker will wear No. 9 with Boston.