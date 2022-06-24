Celtics Select JD Davison in the Second Round (53rd Overall) of 2022 NBA Draft
Alabama native averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in lone season with Crimson Tide in 2021-22
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics selected guard JD Davison in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft, marking the team’s lone selection of the night.
Davison (6-3, 195), 19, competed in 33 games (six starts) as a freshman at the University of Alabama in 2021-22, averaging 8.5 points on 46.3% shooting (30.1% 3-PT), 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes. The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team selection and two-time SEC Freshman of the Week led the team and ranked seventh in the SEC in assists, having tallied double-digit assists on two occasions.
A 19-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama, Davison scored a collegiate career-high 20 points and made four three-point field goals in a Dec. 4 win against no. 3 Gonzaga. He tallied 11 points (5-9 FG) and nine assists in the team’s lone NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame on March 18.
