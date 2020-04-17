Celtics, NBCSB Announce Continuation of 'Classic Celtics' Series

Boston, MA - April 17, 2020 – Epic comebacks, stellar Larry Bird performances, and a return to the 2008 Championship season are among the highlights as the Boston Celtics and NBC Sports Boston extend their ‘Classic Celtics’ rebroadcasts beginning this weekend. The series will again feature a host of special guest stars providing fresh commentary on some of the franchise’s most iconic games.

The continuation of ‘Classic Celtics’ will begin on Sunday, April 19, with a doubleheader of exhilarating come-from-behind victories, as the series integrates a thematic element into the 10-game slate. In addition to Great Comebacks, ‘Classic Celtics’ will feature themes of Best of Larry Bird, Victory from the Jaws of Defeat, and Best of 2008, the year that brought the franchise its unprecedented 17th NBA Championship.

Fans will continue to hear unique first-hand accounts from Celtics players, executives, and legends of teams past during the telecasts. Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Jerry Sichting, and Gerald Henderson highlight a decorated group of guests appearing in the revamped series, which is slated to run through Friday, May 1.

Additional Boston Celtics Classic & Encore Game schedule on NBC Sports Boston:

GREAT COMEBACKS

Sunday, April 19th (7PM/ET)

Celtics vs Nets from May 25th, 2002

The Celtics pull off the greatest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA Playoff history. Paul Pierce scored 19 of his 28 points in the final 12 minutes as Boston overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the New Jersey Nets.

Sunday, April 19th (9PM/ET)

Celtics vs Lakers from June 12th, 2008

The Celtics fought back from 24 points down to get the win in Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

THE BEST OF LARRY BIRD

Monday, April 20th (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Hawks from March 12th, 1985

Just nine days after Kevin McHale set a franchise record with 56 points, Larry Bird scored 60 points against the Hawks to break that record. Bird scored 32 of his 60 points over a 14-minute span in the second half.

Tuesday, April 21st (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Lakers from June 8th, 1984

The ‘heat game’ between the Celtics and Lakers in Game 5 of the 1984 NBA Finals. The Boston Garden was reportedly 97 degrees during the game.

Wednesday, April 22nd (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Hawks from May 22nd, 1988

Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins staged one of the greatest duels in NBA history going shot-for-shot in the 4th quarter. The Celtics would win the deciding game of the series.

VICTORY FROM THE JAWS OF DEFEAT

Sunday, April 26th (7PM/ET)

Celtics vs Lakers from May 31st, 1984

Gerald Henderson stole James Worthy’s inbounds pass with 13 seconds left in the game to tie it. The Celtics won in overtime and tied the series at one game apiece.

Sunday, April 26th (9PM/ET)

Celtics vs Pistons from May 26th, 1987

Larry Bird stole the game, literally, from the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals.

BEST OF 2008

Monday, April 27th (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Wizards from November 2nd, 2007

Opening night of the 2007-2008 regular season. The Celtics would ultimately win their 17th title that season.

Wednesday, April 29th (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Cavaliers from May 18th, 2008

Paul Pierce vs LeBron James in an epic Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2008 between the Celtics and Cavaliers.

Friday, May 1st (8PM/ET)

Celtics vs Lakers from June 5th, 2008

Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers. The Celtics would go on to win the series.

