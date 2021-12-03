Celtics Launch New Team Site: BostonCelticsHistory.com

Boston, MA - The Boston Celtics and Heritage Werks today announced the launch of BostonCelticsHistory.com, an online archive highlighting the storied franchise through rare and historic items that have been collected by the franchise, fans, and museums over the last 75 seasons.

Since the team first suited up in 1946, fans have been collecting objects, photographs and memorabilia related to the seventeen-time world champion Boston Celtics. In 2021, the Celtics partnered with Heritage Werks to help communicate the stories during the franchise’s 75th anniversary season. The result is a robust and fascinating site designed to share these precious memories with Celtics fans in Boston, New England and around the world.

“Celtics basketball and its culture is built upon an extensive history of great people, iconic moments, and sustained success,” said Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. “Being able to pull inspiration from over seven decades worth of memories is the perfect ode to our 75th anniversary season. Generations of Celtics fans are sure to enjoy this site and recall many fond memories from years past.”

“Heritage Werks is thrilled to have played a part in bringing the Boston Celtics’ rich history to their loyal and passionate fans. We appreciate the club’s vision and commitment to honor and leverage their incredible history as a unifying force and inspiration for the next 75 years of Boston Celtics excellence on the court and in the community,” said Jesse Ryback, CRO, Heritage Werks.

BostonCelticsHistory.com contains hundreds of unique items sure to entice any basketball fan, including rare glimpses of game-used gear, hundreds of images and photos, official team publications and promotional items, vintage video highlights and one-of-a-kind mementos from Celtics legends. Fans can explore galleries dedicated to all-time greats, sneakers, mascots and more.

This site is a key part of the team’s efforts to look toward the future while honoring Celtics heritage. Fans are invited to BostonCelticsHistory.com where they can relive their favorite team memories, share items across social media with fellow fans and celebrate 75 incredible and proud seasons.

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all-black starting five. In addition, 49 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

About Heritage Werks

Heritage Werks is the heritage agency of record for DOW 30 companies, luxury and fashion brands, major retailers, media companies and professional sports teams. We specialize in helping organizations discover, preserve, and access their heritage, fueling the way they connect with customers and communities and how employees connect with each other.