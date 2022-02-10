Celtics Finalize Trade with Orlando Magic

Posted: Feb 10, 2022
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired a conditional future second-round draft pick from the Orlando Magic, in exchange for P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol, a conditional future second-round draft pick, and cash considerations, the team announced today.

Bol (7-2, 220), 22, holds career averages of 2.7 points (47.8% FG, 37.8% 3-PT), 1.2 rebounds, and 6.2 minutes in 53 games (two starts) over three NBA seasons with Denver. Dozier (6-6, 205), 25, has averaged 6.4 points (40.7% FG, 31.9% 3-PT), 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 18.0 minutes in 105 NBA games over five seasons with Oklahoma City, Boston, and Denver.

Both players were acquired by the Celtics in a three-team trade with Denver and San Antonio earlier this season on Jan. 19.

