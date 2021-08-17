Celtics Finalize Sign-and-Trade Agreement with Knicks

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have traded Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade agreement, along with a 2023 second round draft pick, and a conditional 2022 second round draft pick (Charlotte’s, protected top 55) to the New York Knicks in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced today. The transaction creates a trade exception for Boston.

Fournier averaged 13.0 points (44.8% FG, 46.3% 3-PT), 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16 games (10 starts) with the Celtics in 2020-21. He was acquired from a trade with Orlando on March 25.