Celtics Complete Trade With Phoenix Suns

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have traded center Aron Baynes and the draft rights to Ty Jerome to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a future protected Milwaukee first round draft pick, which was acquired by the Suns during a prior trade involving Eric Bledsoe and Greg Monroe.

Baynes spent the last two seasons with the Celtics from 2017-18 to 2018-19, averaging 5.8 points (47.1% FG, 80.0% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 17.5 minutes in 132 games (85 starts).