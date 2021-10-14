Celtics Commemorate 75th Anniversary

BOSTON, MA - A new home for the team’s championship banners, the announcement of the team’s all-time greatest players, and a series of decade theme nights are among the many highlights as the 17-time World Champion Boston Celtics announce their plans to celebrate their 75th Anniversary with a season-long series of events, promotions, and celebrations to thank the best fans in professional sports.

Beginning October 18, fans will be able to see the team’s original championship banners, along with the team’s three retired number banners on display at the Boston Public Library. The banners, which formerly hung in the legendary Boston Garden through 1995, have been in storage for several years and will be seen during regular library hours inside the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square through January 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Celtics will announce its 75th Anniversary Team presented by Arbella, comprised of the fifteen best players in team history. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players in joining a panel of Celtics experts and historians in determining the all-time squads. Details of the voting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The team will also be hosting themed “Decade Nights” throughout the season, featuring fan promotions and special appearances by Celtics Legends. The Celtics have won championships in five separate decades.

Throughout the season, the team will don new Classic and City Edition uniforms inspired by iconic elements from Celtics history. Fans will also have the opportunity to commemorate the 75th Anniversary season with licensed apparel and merchandise available on Celtics.com/Shop and in the TD Garden ProShop. Additionally, the Celtics, in partnership with Skybox Press, are producing a commemorative book entitled, “The Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary Official Illustrated History,” currently available on Celtics75.com.

“To bring seventy-five years of Celtics history to life along with our fans is a really special opportunity,” said Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the many great moments, teams and players in franchise history while creating great new memories for our fans as we enter the 21-22 season.”

Other events, promotions, and celebrations will be announced throughout the season. Check back on Celtics.com for more information as the season progresses.